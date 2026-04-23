LSU baseball's first game against Mississippi State moved up due to weather

STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU baseball's first game against Mississippi State has been moved up to a 3 p.m. start time on Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but was moved up due to the weather forecast in the area.

Friday's game will still be available for streaming on SEC Network+.

Game two of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, while game three is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tigers sit at 24-18 on the season and 6-12 in the SEC heading into the weekend series against the No. 13 ranked Bulldogs.