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LSU baseball's first game against Mississippi State moved up due to weather

1 hour 8 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2026 Apr 23, 2026 April 23, 2026 5:43 PM April 23, 2026 in Sports
Source: LSU Athletics
By: Brie Andras

STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU baseball's first game against Mississippi State has been moved up to a 3 p.m. start time on Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but was moved up due to the weather forecast in the area. 

Friday's game will still be available for streaming on SEC Network+.

Game two of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, while game three is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

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The Tigers sit at 24-18 on the season and 6-12 in the SEC heading into the weekend series against the No. 13 ranked Bulldogs.

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