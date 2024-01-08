60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs woman hit, killed while crossing Florida Boulevard Saturday night

1 day 16 hours 41 minutes ago Saturday, January 06 2024 Jan 6, 2024 January 06, 2024 8:23 PM January 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs woman was hit by a car and killed while crossing Florida Boulevard  Saturday evening. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said Ne'Sean Key was crossing Florida Boulevard from Chestnut Street to Carrie Street around 7:30 p.m. A car was driving along Florida Boulevard when Key was crossing. 

Trending News

Toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and Key. Police said impairment and excessive speed are not believed to be factors in the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days