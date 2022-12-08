80°
Denham Springs woman hit, killed walking along road

Thursday, December 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

CLINTON, La. – A Denham Springs woman died Wednesday night after a pickup truck hit her while she was walking on the side of the road.

State Police said Carly Kennison, 44, was wearing dark clothing as she walked along La. 63, just past La. 37, when a Ford F-250 hit her a little after 8:30 p.m.

Kennison died on the scene. Investigators do not believe the driver of the truck was impaired.

Toxicology tests are pending for Kennison and the driver.

