80°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs woman hit, killed walking along road
CLINTON, La. – A Denham Springs woman died Wednesday night after a pickup truck hit her while she was walking on the side of the road.
State Police said Carly Kennison, 44, was wearing dark clothing as she walked along La. 63, just past La. 37, when a Ford F-250 hit her a little after 8:30 p.m.
Kennison died on the scene. Investigators do not believe the driver of the truck was impaired.
Trending News
Toxicology tests are pending for Kennison and the driver.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials: Person found dead in bushes off Airline Highway
-
Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
-
Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning
-
Thief burglarizes car, steals backpack with grandfather's ashes inside
-
New industrial projects in West Baton Rouge could pump billions into economy,...