Denham Springs woman fatally struck by vehicle while walking across Siegen Lane

1 hour 21 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, November 14 2020 Nov 14, 2020 November 14, 2020 4:59 PM November 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A Denham Springs woman was struck by a car Friday night. 

The crash has claimed the life of a 22-year-old pedestrian, Aubrey Martin.

At 11 p.m. on LA 3246 (Siegen Lane) north of I-10 Martin was struck by a Dodge Charger as she was attempting to cross Siegen Lane.

Martin walked directly into the path of the Charger and died at the scene, according to a report. 

The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured. 

Impairment is not suspected. 

The investigation is ongoing.

