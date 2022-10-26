Denham Springs woman, 20, struck and killed by truck on I-10; driver arrested for DWI

BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman from the capital area was struck and killed by a pickup truck after her vehicle broke down on I-10 in another parish Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a stalled vehicle on the eastbound side I-10, just west of Breaux Bridge. Police said it appeared the pickup had struck the woman, 20-year-old Ryelee Georgeson, after she got out of the car, which was stopped in the middle lane.

Georgeson was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Ben Latiolais, 26, was driving the pickup truck that hit Georgeson. A breathalyzer sample suggested his blood-alcohol level was over the legal driving limit at the time.

Latiolais was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI.