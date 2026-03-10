Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs shoplifting case leads to recovery of stolen guns
DENHAM SPRINGS - A shoplifting investigation led detectives to a home where they found four guns stolen nearly 20 years ago, along with drugs and other firearms, according to Livingston Parish deputies.
Deputies said they began an investigation on Andrew Jenkins, 42, following a shoplifting complaint from Academy Sports and Outdoors at Juban Crossing, which led them to a residence on Aberdeen Acres. Officials say they located Jenkins hiding in a shed on his property.
During the search, officials said they recovered four firearms originally reported stolen in a 2007 residential burglary, as well as five other guns. Anabolic steroids, methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, psilocybin and other narcotics were also seized.
Detectives also recovered a North Face jacket and a flashlight that were stolen from the Academy store.
Jenkins, Dustin Savignol, 42, and Taylor Sharkey, 33, were arrested on various charges.
