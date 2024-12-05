60°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs postal worker pleads guilty to defrauding $66,000 in COVID-19 relief funds
BATON ROUGE — A Denham Springs postal employee pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding COVID-19 relief programs.
A federal judge found 40-year-old Myaika Gross guilty of applying for Pandemic Unemployment benefits in five different states — California, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado and Louisiana.
She also claimed she worked in each state and was laid off for COVID-19-related reasons.
Trending News
During her time working for the United States Postal Service from May 2020 to June 2021, Gross applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan using fraudulent information. In total, Gross ended up receiving $65,928 in pandemic funds she was not entitled.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
-
Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit