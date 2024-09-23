92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs Police hosting blood drive in honor of two fallen officers

4 hours 40 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2024 Sep 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 11:02 AM September 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

DENHAM SPRINGS — Monday marks the start of what the Denham Springs Police Department hopes is an annual blood drive in honor of James Foster and Shawn Kelly, two fallen officers. 

"It brings a meaning to it (giving blood) and kind of motivates people a little more," Sgt. Scott Sterling said. 

The drive is today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donation Center. The bus will be there serving patients who wish to donate.

Sterling added that it took a lot of blood in hopes of saving the two fallen officers. He is hoping that other people will realize this too. 

Trending News

For more information, contact the Denham Springs Police Department's Facebook page.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days