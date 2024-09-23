Denham Springs Police hosting blood drive in honor of two fallen officers

DENHAM SPRINGS — Monday marks the start of what the Denham Springs Police Department hopes is an annual blood drive in honor of James Foster and Shawn Kelly, two fallen officers.

"It brings a meaning to it (giving blood) and kind of motivates people a little more," Sgt. Scott Sterling said.

The drive is today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donation Center. The bus will be there serving patients who wish to donate.

Sterling added that it took a lot of blood in hopes of saving the two fallen officers. He is hoping that other people will realize this too.

For more information, contact the Denham Springs Police Department's Facebook page.