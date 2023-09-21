72°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man killed on I-12 after wandering into traffic following crash
HAMMOND - A man was hit and killed after walking away from a car accident and back into the road.
According to State Police, 34-year-old Javier Morel from Denham Springs was driving along I-12 in Hammond when his car ran off the road and into a line of trees. Morel and two juveniles in the car were thrown from the vehicle. All three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the juveniles were taken to a hospital.
Trending News
Before Troopers arrived, Morel walked away from the crash site and into the right lane of I-12, where he was hit by a semi-truck and killed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Refugee family reunites after nearly two years apart
-
Dry conditions to blame for out of control red dust in Gonzales...
-
Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area
-
Embattled Civil Service Board chair says he won't step down despite felony...
-
Community leaders hope Florida Corridor project will unite north and south Baton...