Denham Springs man in custody after high-speed chase, crashing truck into Central home
CENTRAL - Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies apprehended a Denham Springs man under investigation for drug dealing after he allegedly crashed a truck through a house in Central Friday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit across parish lines.
Deputies were reportedly attempting to arrest Ronnie Spence, 40, in the River Road area of Denham Springs when Spence refused to stop and fled Denham Springs via LA-16. He continued onto LA-1019 into East Baton Rouge Parish before he turned into a subdivision off of Wax Road.
According to deputies, Spence then jumped from his vehicle, leaving the truck to crash into a Magnolia Blossom Avenue house. No injuries were reported in the crash or pursuit. The owner of the home declined comment, only saying that the biggest inconvenience of the whole ordeal was missing his round of golf.
Livingston Sheriff's deputies put Spence into custody after they searched his car and found a gun, as well as several drugs including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and steroids.
After he is processed by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office as a fugitive, Spence will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on drug charges, as well as flight and resisting arrest.
According to deputies, he still has business to handle with authorities in Donaldsonville, as well as narcotics charges out of state in Georgia and Florida.
