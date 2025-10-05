Denham Springs man hit, killed after getting out of vehicle on interstate

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Denham Springs man was killed after getting out of his car on the interstate early Sunday morning.

Investigators said that Jesse Diaz, 23, of Denham Springs, stopped in the left lane on I-10 and exited the vehicle. Moments later, a second vehicle traveling in the left lane struck the rear of Diaz's car, as well as Diaz.

Diaz was pronounced dead on the scene, while the passenger and driver of the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

This comes hours after another fatal crash in East Feliciana.

Officers are still investigating the situation.