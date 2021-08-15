Denham Springs Housing Authority has new home five years after being wiped out by 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Housing Authority is paying one million dollars for a new location to rebuild after their complex was destroyed in the 2016 flood.

"Thank God we're able to get his contract through the church," Housing Authority Director Fred Banks said.

The site is located on 19-acres on State Highway 190, where a local church was going to be built.

Banks has been trying to secure a location for five years with no success until now.

"This was really a nightmare for us. We had to find a location for all units and office building," Banks said.

Homeowners and the city council did not approve of the first proposed location. The city annexed then rezoned the new site so the housing complex can be built.

The 200 residents who were displaced after being flooded out have been using vouchers to help pay their rent.

"Most of them would and come back to permanent housing without complaints. Why? Because it's safe, sanitary, decent, and affordable." Banks said.

With 15-million dollars already allocated to build, construction on the project is expected to start before the end of the year, with some residents moving by late next year.