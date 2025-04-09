68°
Denham Springs house fire results in road closure on Lockhart Road at roundabout

1 hour 32 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 6:44 PM April 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A house fire resulted in Lockhart Road near Dunn Road being shut down in both directions, according to deputies.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said no injuries were reported thus far and traffic will be redirected when able. No other information is available at this time.

Livingston Parish District Five Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski said the garage area was engulfed in flames and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

