Denham Springs High School student hurt in wreck that killed two, left others injured
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs High School student was hurt in a crash that left two people dead early Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish School System told WBRZ that the student was one of the three people injured.
WBRZ reached out to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office about an update on the circumstances of the crash and no additional information was available.
