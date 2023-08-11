Denham Springs High School given all-clear after bomb threat; school board releases statement

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish high school was put into lockdown after a reported bomb threat was made to campus on the first day of school.

The Livingston Parish Superintendent said the school board contacted law enforcement after a bomb threat. Students were let into the school Friday morning and were gathered in the school's air-conditioned gym as the campus was put into lockdown.

The Denham Springs Freshman High building was also shut down out of caution. A spokesperson with the Livingston Parish School Board said parents were not allowed onto campus while law enforcement swept the area.

The lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m.. While school was not shut down for the rest of the day, officials said parents could come to check out their students if they wish.

The LPSB released the following statement:

Following a thorough search of the DSHS campus, law enforcement agencies have given the all-clear for students and staff to return to their classrooms.

Classes will resume according to schedule for DSHS and DS Freshman High.

Parents who would like to pick up their students may do so, following normal carpool procedures. Traffic will flow from east to west on Yellow Jacket Boulevard.

Students can be checked out through the cafeteria. Self-driving students must be checked out as well. All normal checkout procedures will apply.

We want to thank law enforcement for their quick response and thorough work, and thank our staff for effectively managing our campus crises plan.

Thanks also to our parents and community for their patience during this time.