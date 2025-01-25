32°
Denham Springs girl's basketball hands Walker their first loss of the season, 60-50
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs girl's basketball team knocked off No. 2 Walker in a 5-5A battle Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets dominated for four quarters to hand, the previously undefeated Wildcats, their first loss of the season.
Denham Springs led by 27 points at halftime, but Walker was able to claw back late in the game. However, it was not enough. The Yellow Jackets were all over Walker in this one and that led them to a 60-50 victory.
