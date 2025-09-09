82°
Denham Springs fire officials rescue dog from dashboard of wrecked vehicle

2 hours 41 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 2:25 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Fire officials rescued a dog trapped in a dashboard of a wrecked vehicle after a towing company's staff found the dog Tuesday.

The Denham Springs Fire Department posted that they were able to use specialized tools to access the confined space without causing further harm to the dog.

The dog was successfully rescued and turned over to family members.

