Denham Springs fall festival brings fun to community, improvements to city's historic antique district

DENHAM SPRINGS - The antique village and surrounding communities gathered Saturday for its fall festival, and the district is seeing improvements from its impact.

This year, around ten thousand were in attendance, as more than 160 vendors offered everything from handcrafted designs, festival food and a number of performances.

The storefronts also had a number of special offers and free giveaways. In an effort to support local businesses, a portion of the proceeds goes to improvements in the district.

Previously, Kim and Al Bye, the festival coordinators, were able to help the antique district adopt brick sidewalks. She says they hope to fund more parking and better lighting next.

The festival is also fueling changes to storefronts. John Cavalier owns Cavalier bookstore, which has been around for thirteen years. Cavalier just bought one of the historic buildings on Range Avenue, built in 1972. He says the move into a bigger space in the district wouldn’t have been possible without revenue from the festival.

The grand opening was held today, where they offered free books to the community. The new bookstore will open next month.