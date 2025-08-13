96°
Denham Springs council denies liquor license renewal for business that allegedly holds church services

Wednesday, August 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs City Council members are denying a liquor license renewal for a business because it allegedly holds church services in the same building. 

Council members denied Mustard Seed Creamery the renewal, citing a Louisiana law that prohibits alcohol sales within 300 feet of a building that is used exclusively as a church. 

Owner Tim Levert said that on Sunday Mornings, Mustard Seed is used as a place of worship after business hours. However, the primary function of the space is as a restaurant, Levert said. 

While council members struggled to agree on a decision, a motion was made to let Levert renew the license if he moves his study group to a different location. This motion was ultimately rejected. 

Levert says the removal of the liquor license is hurting his business. 

"We sell hardly any food because people want to have a glass of wine when they go to dinner," he said.

Levert did not say what he planned to do next. 

