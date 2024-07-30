Denham Springs Animal Shelter over capacity and asking for temporary fosters

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Animal Shelter is asking the public for help with their over-capacity shelter by temporarily fostering a dog.

According to the Income and Outcome National Database, nearly 4000 dogs in WBRZ's viewing area have been put in nearby shelters.

Robert Bruce with the Denham Springs shelter says they only have around 60 kennels and are now having to put two dogs into one. Bruce says they currently have nearly 100 dogs.

Bruce says the shelter will provide all necessities for the dogs to fostering families such as beds, food, kennels, etc.

"All we ask that you provide is the love," Bruce said.

To foster, just bring a valid ID.

