80°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Road in Central closed due to culvert failure
CENTRAL - Drivers in Central will need to take detours as Denham Road west of Four Oaks Drive is completely closed Sunday afternoon.
The City of Central announced the closure at 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a day of heavy storms Saturday and scattered showers Sunday morning. The city said the road was closed due to a culvert failure and it will be a long-term closure.
Trending News
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said there are barricades up to stop drivers from using the road. Anyone who moves them will be ticketed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chow Chow crowned top dog in Jambalaya Cluster Dog Show
-
16-year-old girl killed in targeted attack Sunday morning
-
One person hurt in shooting along Beech Street on Sunday
-
16-year-old girl killed in targeted attack Sunday morning
-
100 Black Men organization hosts 'Sneaker Soiree' fundraiser