Demonstrators call to 'stop the coup' in President's Day protest against Trump, Musk at State Capitol

BATON ROUGE — Dozens of protestors gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol on Monday, President's Day, to protest President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's policies targeting bureaucratic institutions and diversity initiatives, among others.

"Stop the coup" was among the protestors' chants. The Guardian reports that progressive Democrats and political experts have called Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency's involvement in the government "a plutocratic coup."

"Congress works for us, not Elon Musk," protestors said.

Signs referencing the Constitution called Musk and Trump — with images of the South African billionaire giving a fascist salute and Trump's mugshot for his 2023 racketeering indictment — "enemies foreign and domestic,"

Others shouted "let's do it twice" in response to a man yelling "we already beat the Nazis once."

Chants calling out specific Trump policy changes like restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youths.

"Trans rights are human rights," protestors declared. "Protect trans kids."

Other chants called for "freedom from their religion" and "people over profits."

Organizers said the event is a grassroots movement inspired by the "50501" protests on Feb. 5 that saw demonstrators carry picket signs against Trump across the country, including Baton Rouge.