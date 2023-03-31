LAGOP jumps to Trump's defense following indictment

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's state Republican Party on Thursday decried the indictment of former Pres. Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury, declaring the reported count against him a "false charge."

Hours earlier, the first reports of the indictment began to circulate. Numerous news organizations cited official sources as well as an attorney for the former president in their reporting.

The investigation has centered on allegations of "hush money" to a former adult film performer, Stormy Daniels.

An official announcement has not been made by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a release Thursday evening, the LAGOP declared that the judicial system had suffered a "severe blow," alleging political motivations were behind the prosecution.

"This is prosecutorial misconduct in its vilest form, and it is a disgrace to our country which cannot be allowed to stand. Mr. Bragg is the one who should be prosecuted, not President Trump!" the release said.