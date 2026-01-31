TPSO: Man accused of biting off part of woman's face now in custody

PONCHATOULA — A man accused of biting off a portion of a woman's face has been located and is in custody, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Brandon Patrick, 31, was taken into custody on Friday night, three days after an alleged domestic dispute where Patrick reportedly held the victim against her will for several hours. Deputies say that when she tried to escape, Patrick bit her face.

Patrick was wanted on domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury and false imprisonment charges. The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending.