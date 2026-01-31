Councilman Cleve Dunn booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison following indictment

BATON ROUGE — District 6 Councilman Cleve Dunn was officially booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday following his indictment for bribery and money laundering, according to prison records.

On Wednesday, Dunn was indicted on two counts of bribery and money laundering, along with public contract fraud, illegal split commission of commodities and malfeasance in office.

He is also being charged with multiple counts of conspiracy connected to a corruption investigation involving CATS.

According to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, agents with the Louisiana Department of Justice said Dunn abused his elected position of power to secure a $50,000 contract with CATS.

Dunn, mentioned in the indictments of former Capital Area Transit System Chief Administrator Pearlina Thomas and CATS contractor Jay Colar, allegedly introduced Colar to Thomas, used his influence as a council member to issue a contract to Supreme Solutions and profited through kickbacks from the purported owner of that company, Jay Colar.

While Colar is listed as the current owner of Supreme Solutions, records indicate Dunn and his wife previously owned the company. Agents, however, allege Colar never had control of the bank account for the company.

In addition, documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit say the company was paid $50,000, at least $33,000 of which was converted to checks made out to “C.G." Agents have confirmed what WBRZ has reported: “C.G.” is Core Group LLC, a company registered to Dunn.

Dunn's bond was set at $25,000.