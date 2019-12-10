Democrats bring two articles of impeachment against President Trump

Democrats ready impeachment articles against President Trump Photo: CNN

WASHINGTON D.C. – Tuesday morning, democratic leaders announced plans to bring two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

He’s been charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

This marks the third impeachment of a U.S. President.

According to CNN, the six House Democratic chairs who’ve led the investigation against the President unveiled the impeachment articles alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Jerry Nadler said, "Today, in service to our duty to the Constitution and to our country, the House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Democrats alleged that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine officials to investigate his political rivals before the 2020 election, warning them that he would withhold aid and other resources if they didn't do as he asked.

Tuesday’s announcement sets the stage for a dramatic impeachment vote on the House floor next week, after the House Judiciary Committee debates and approves the articles beginning Thursday.