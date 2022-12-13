DEMCO says they are prepared to respond should severe weather cause power outages

BATON ROUGE- A nasty storm with heavy rain, wind and tornadoes in Texas is now heading towards Louisiana and the capitol city is bracing for severe weather.

In Baton Rouge, flooding is always a major issue when big storms arrive. Storms can easily knock out power with residents waiting for the rain to pass so linemen can get to work.

"I think we can all agree it's never fun to lose power. Our emergency response plan is up to date and we are spread along seven parish service area, and we are ready to respond when it is safe to do so," Anne Hawes with DEMCO told WBRZ.

Hawes says DEMCO may not be able to help right away if you lose power.

"We just have to be mindful, be careful, and have some patience that we are going to get it done just like we always do," Hawes said.

Entergy told WBRZ that they will also be ready to respond when needed.