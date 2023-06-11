Delta Queen Steamboat to return to service after decade-long retirement

Photo: Delta Queen Steamboat Company

MISSOURI - The U.S. House of Representatives has reinstated an exemption to let a one-of-a-kind vessel return to cruise the waterways of the Deep South and other areas of the nation.

A 1966 law prohibits overnight excursions on wooden vessels. The Delta Queen was given an exemption, but the exemption expired in 2008.

Since approval has been granted, the legendary riverboat is set to undergo extensive renovations at a shipyard in Houma, Louisiana. In 2020, it'll cruise the waterways of the Mississippi, Tennessee, Cumberland, Kanawha, and Arkansas Rivers.

"A remarkable piece of the nation's maritime history is reborn," said Leah Ann Ingram, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Delta Queen Steamboat Company.

"The Delta Queen is an American icon that offers a nostalgic experience unlike any other vessel. Since 2010, restoring and returning her to overnight service has been our mission. Today, we're thrilled to take the next step to welcoming explorers and history enthusiasts aboard this floating piece of history."