Delta plane bound for Lafayette has tail knocked off after tarmac collision with other plane

File Photo

ATLANTA — A Delta jet bound for Lafayette was clipped and had its tail knocked off by another plane while in taxi at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, ABC News reported Tuesday.

The Endeavor plane's tail was knocked off by the wingtip of another plane, which was en route to Tokyo, the Federal Aviation Administration and Delta told ABC.

The collision unfolded at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m., the FAA said. No one was injured on either plane, ABC reported.

"There is minimal impact to airport operations," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

"Passengers from one of the aircraft are being bussed from the incident to the concourses," the spokesperson said. "The second aircraft taxied under its own power to a concourse where passengers will deplane at their gate."