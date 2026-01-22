62°
Delta Airlines cancelling flights in Louisiana due to incoming winter storm
BATON ROUGE - Delta Airlines announced it will be cancelling flights in five states, including Louisiana, due to an incoming winter storm.
According to Delta, "flight cancelations are necessary at select airports in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee to ensure the safety of our customers and people."
Customers will be re-booked to the next best itinerary, and travel waivers have been issued for Eastern North America and impacted parts of the central and southeastern United States.
Delta did not provide specific information regarding which airports and flights were affected in Louisiana.
