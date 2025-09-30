89°
Delivery driver servicing Campus Federal ATM robbed at gunpoint

Tuesday, September 30 2025
By: Logan Cullop

ST. GEORGE - A truck servicing an ATM at the Campus Federal along Siegen Lane was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. 

The credit union said the robbery happened in the drive-thru lane outside the building, which is along Siegen near Cloverland Avenue. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the delivery driver had just unloaded money from the ATM and was closing it when he was approached by two men with guns, who demanded the cash. The driver dropped the bag of money, the gunmen picked it up and took off in an unknown vehicle. 

Officials said no shots were fired and no members or employees were harmed during the altercation.

Anyone with information about the crime can call (225) 389-5064. 

