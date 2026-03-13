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Delivery driver arrested at Elayn Hunt for allegedly bringing gun onto prison grounds
ST. GABRIEL — A delivery driver was arrested for bringing a gun onto Elayn Hunt Correctional Center grounds, the Louisiana Department of Corrections said Friday.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the delivery driver, 55-year-old Steve Tellery, for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
The DOC said EHCC staff found the gun during a vehicle search of the delivery van. Correctional officers found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in a holster and wrapped in a raincoat inside the vehicle, the department said.
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"At no point was the correctional facility on lockdown because the team was able to address the matter inside the sally port area before the delivery driver could enter the institution," EHCC Warden Travis Day said.
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