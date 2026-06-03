Defense company expanding its operations at LSU, expected to create 50 new high-paying jobs

BATON ROUGE — A defense technology company is expanding its research and development partnership with LSU, bringing dozens of new jobs to the capital region.

Integer Technologies, based in South Carolina, is building on a previously awarded $9.8 million contract from the Office of Naval Research. The company is expected to create 23 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $130,000, 103 percent above the average East Baton Rouge Parish wage, while retaining nine current positions.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion will generate an additional 28 indirect new jobs, for a total of 51 potential new job opportunities in the region.

LED is supporting the expansion through a competitive incentives package that includes participation in the state's Digital Interactive Media and Software program.

"Integer Technologies' expansion underscores the momentum Louisiana is building in defense and advanced research," LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. "By bringing together federal partners, top-tier research institutions and a workforce built to execute, we are creating an environment where innovation translates into opportunity — strengthening our economy and supporting critical national security priorities."

Integer's Baton Rouge operations are based in LSU's Digital Media Center.

Integer first established its presence in Louisiana through its partnership with LSU in 2023. The company works with LSU faculty and students across engineering and coastal sciences to support research, internships and workforce development tied to federal defense projects, LED said.

LSU President Wade Rousse said the university is thrilled to have Integer Technologies working directly with its researchers, hiring its graduates and building on LSU's legacy of supporting national defense.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards said the investment will boost Baton Rouge's economy, adding that it reflects the power of partnerships among LSU, major businesses and the city-parish to attract major investments.