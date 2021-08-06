86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Decomposing body found along roadway in Baton Rouge

1 hour 55 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, August 06 2021 Aug 6, 2021 August 06, 2021 5:07 PM August 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A body was found near a neighborhood just west of Airline Highway in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon. 

The coroner's office was called to the corner of Victoria Drive and Melon Court shortly before 5 p.m. Sources said the body was discovered near the roadway.

It's unclear how the person died and how long they had been there.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days