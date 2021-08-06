Decomposing body found along roadway in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A body was found near a neighborhood just west of Airline Highway in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The coroner's office was called to the corner of Victoria Drive and Melon Court shortly before 5 p.m. Sources said the body was discovered near the roadway.

It's unclear how the person died and how long they had been there.

This is a developing story.