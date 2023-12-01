'December to Remember' tree lighting event postponed

BATON ROUGE - The rainy weather has put a damper on Saturday's planned December to Remember Christmas Tree Festival.

Organizers on Friday said the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 t0 8:30 p.m.

The festival takes place at the corner of N. Sherwood Forest and Big Bend Ave. and features:

-32-Foot Christmas Tree with a 3-Foot Topper

-Winter Wonderland with 20 Tons of Snow

-Over 30 Pop-Up Shop Vendors

-Nine Choirs

-Seven Ornament and Craft Stations

-Free Pictures with Santa

-Elves, Gingerbread, and Snowman on Stilts

-Magical Entryway

-Polar Express Train

-Mechanical Bull

-Reading with Mrs. Claus

-Screen on the Green: Watch holiday classics, "Polar Express" and "A Christmas Story," under the stars in a cozy outdoor setting

-Free Food

-Resource Fair