Latest Weather Blog
'December to Remember' tree lighting event postponed
BATON ROUGE - The rainy weather has put a damper on Saturday's planned December to Remember Christmas Tree Festival.
Organizers on Friday said the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 t0 8:30 p.m.
The festival takes place at the corner of N. Sherwood Forest and Big Bend Ave. and features:
-32-Foot Christmas Tree with a 3-Foot Topper
-Winter Wonderland with 20 Tons of Snow
-Over 30 Pop-Up Shop Vendors
-Nine Choirs
-Seven Ornament and Craft Stations
-Free Pictures with Santa
-Elves, Gingerbread, and Snowman on Stilts
-Magical Entryway
-Polar Express Train
-Mechanical Bull
-Reading with Mrs. Claus
-Screen on the Green: Watch holiday classics, "Polar Express" and "A Christmas Story," under the stars in a cozy outdoor setting
-Free Food
-Resource Fair
