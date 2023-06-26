Latest Weather Blog
Decades after setting record in championship game, former LSU pitcher hopes Tigers can repeat history
BATON ROUGE - Brett Laxton has come a long way from his days on the mound as an LSU pitcher.
Watch the story here at 5:00 p.m.
He's now the head craftsman of Marucci bats, some of which are used today by the Tigers to hit winning home runs. Monday, it's down to the wire for the Tigers.
"We'd definitely love to see LSU take a title with our bat, for sure," Laxton said.
While the Tigers are taking on the Florida Gators in the final game of the College World Series, Laxton will be paying close attention in case his record for strikeouts in a championship game, set 30 years ago, is broken.
"It's 16. So that record should be holding up unless somebody tonight gets 17 punch-outs for either Florida or LSU," Laxton said.
Sunday night, Ty Floyd set his own record with 17 strikeouts. However, Laxton believes his record still stands since his 16 strikeouts came in the last game of the College World Series in 1993.
Trending News
"Congratulations to Ty Floyd. He's got his own record in the College World Series history, and it's exciting stuff to watch the Tigers right now for sure," Laxton said.
Even if game three of the College World Series Finals causes Laxton to pass the torch to the next record-breaking pitcher, he says he's going to be a good sport about it.
"Hopefully our pitcher strikes out 21 batters tonight."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Location for new Mississippi River Bridge should be unveiled by next August
-
7-year-old dies in Denham Springs mobile home fire early Monday
-
Decades after setting record in championship game, former LSU pitcher hopes Tigers...
-
Video shows man breaking into Dollar General, stealing cigarettes using rock
-
LSU fans staying hopeful for Monday's game against Florida
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso