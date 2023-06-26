Decades after setting record in championship game, former LSU pitcher hopes Tigers can repeat history

BATON ROUGE - Brett Laxton has come a long way from his days on the mound as an LSU pitcher.

Watch the story here at 5:00 p.m.

He's now the head craftsman of Marucci bats, some of which are used today by the Tigers to hit winning home runs. Monday, it's down to the wire for the Tigers.

"We'd definitely love to see LSU take a title with our bat, for sure," Laxton said.

While the Tigers are taking on the Florida Gators in the final game of the College World Series, Laxton will be paying close attention in case his record for strikeouts in a championship game, set 30 years ago, is broken.

"It's 16. So that record should be holding up unless somebody tonight gets 17 punch-outs for either Florida or LSU," Laxton said.

Sunday night, Ty Floyd set his own record with 17 strikeouts. However, Laxton believes his record still stands since his 16 strikeouts came in the last game of the College World Series in 1993.

"Congratulations to Ty Floyd. He's got his own record in the College World Series history, and it's exciting stuff to watch the Tigers right now for sure," Laxton said.

Even if game three of the College World Series Finals causes Laxton to pass the torch to the next record-breaking pitcher, he says he's going to be a good sport about it.

"Hopefully our pitcher strikes out 21 batters tonight."