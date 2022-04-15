69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Debris pops tires on I-12 near Denham Springs Friday morning

40 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, April 15 2022 Apr 15, 2022 April 15, 2022 8:20 AM April 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS  -  Several drivers were waylaid on their morning commute after debris ended up in the middle of I-12.

Traffic cameras showed a handful of vehicles pulled onto the shoulder of I-12 West near the Amite River Bridge. Reports said car hit the debris on the highway and ended up with flat tires.

Trending News

It's still unclear how the debris ended up in the roadway. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days