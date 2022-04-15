69°
Debris pops tires on I-12 near Denham Springs Friday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Several drivers were waylaid on their morning commute after debris ended up in the middle of I-12.
Traffic cameras showed a handful of vehicles pulled onto the shoulder of I-12 West near the Amite River Bridge. Reports said car hit the debris on the highway and ended up with flat tires.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Handful of cars stopped over to the shoulder, near Amite River Bridge, with a flat tire on I-12 West. pic.twitter.com/JPVnf4usQf— Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) April 15, 2022
It's still unclear how the debris ended up in the roadway.
