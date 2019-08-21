Debris, including entire car, found in New Orleans' underground canal system

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans says an inspection of the city's underground canals led to the discovery of an underground car, among other debris, blocking drainage.

SWB says it launched an amphibious vehicle equipped with an underwater camera to inspect the system this week to uncover the root of the city's drainage problems. The department said the investigation was largely prompted by a particularly bad day of flooding last month.

At the intersection of Lafitte Greenway and Jefferson Davis Parkway, the underwater drone found a considerable amount of debris, along with an overturned car, partially blocking the flow of water.

"While we are committed to finding out what we don’t know, conducting these types of inspections is extremely costly," said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director of SWBNO. "The only way we can move forward with improving our infrastructure is if we do it together."

