Debris being cleared from Denham Springs canals, basins

DENHAM SPRINGS - The City of Denham Springs is clearing out hundreds of debris-filled catch basins and canals in order to address frequent flooding issues.

According to a post on the city's Facebook page, 257 catch basins were vacuumed out and nearly 6,000 feet of outflow canals have been cleared of debris.

City officials say they have identified 179 locations with pipe issues and are developing a plan to fix them. They have predicted it will take 18 months to fix the pipes because they require coordination with parish and state agencies.

At some point, the City of Denham Springs hopes to coordinate with parish officials to have their entire drainage system cleared of debris.