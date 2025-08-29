75°
Latest Weather Blog
Debris being cleared from Denham Springs canals, basins
DENHAM SPRINGS - The City of Denham Springs is clearing out hundreds of debris-filled catch basins and canals in order to address frequent flooding issues.
According to a post on the city's Facebook page, 257 catch basins were vacuumed out and nearly 6,000 feet of outflow canals have been cleared of debris.
City officials say they have identified 179 locations with pipe issues and are developing a plan to fix them. They have predicted it will take 18 months to fix the pipes because they require coordination with parish and state agencies.
At some point, the City of Denham Springs hopes to coordinate with parish officials to have their entire drainage system cleared of debris.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Potential EBR/EMS merger still in wait-and-see mode after court hearing Friday
-
How Hurricane Katrina changed Baton Rouge forever
-
The urgent warning before Katrina that changed weather forecasts
-
Coast Guardsman during Hurricane Katrina recounts his experience 20 years later
-
BRFD: Toledo Bend Avenue fire from earlier in week was caused by...
Sports Video
-
Local high schools compete in jamborees before the start of the season
-
Haulcy to miss first half Saturday vs. Clemson
-
Saints claim former LSU receiver, Louisiana native off waivers
-
Nussmeier, Sloan on same page ahead of season opener
-
Jay Johnson introduces new team as fall practice approaches