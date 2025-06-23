77°
Deborah Cox, G Flip to perform at 2025 Baton Rouge Pride Fest
BATON ROUGE - Canadian singer Deborah Cox and Australian artist G Flip will be performing at this weekend's Baton Rouge Pride event.
Both of the artists will sing at the festival on Saturday, June 28 at the Raising Cane's River Center.
Baton Rouge native Kelsi Creek will also be taking the stage.
More performers will be announced through the week. The festival is free and all ages are welcome.
