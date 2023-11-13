Death row inmate convicted of killing BR football legend's mother denied request for clemency

Betty Smothers

BATON ROUGE - A death row inmate convicted of killing Betty Smothers — a BRPD officer and mother of six, including local football legend Warrick Dunn — was denied his chance at escaping the death penalty.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday that the Louisiana Board of Pardons refused Henri Broadway's request for clemency.

Smothers, a BRPD corporal, was killed in the ambush attack back in 1993. A second man implicated in the killing was previously sentenced to life in prison.

It comes amid a push to clear out the more than 50 inmates on Louisiana's death row. Earlier this year, all of those inmates sent letters to Governor John Bel Edwards after he publicly acknowledged he was opposed to the death penalty.

Despite support from some, the effort has been met with stiff opposition from prosecutors across the state and has so far yielded no successful clemency requests.