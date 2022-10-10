81°
Latest Weather Blog
Person shot to death outside Baton Rouge grocery store Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadly shooting reported outside grocery store on Terrace Avenue
-
Coast Guard rescues three overdue boaters from shark-filled waters
-
Watch: 2une In talks why hundreds of golf balls will be dropped...
-
One dead, one hurt following gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning
-
Officials hope renovations at Baton Rouge Zoo will benefit surrounding neighborhoods
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...