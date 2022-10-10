81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person shot to death outside Baton Rouge grocery store Monday morning

Monday, October 10 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning. 

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

