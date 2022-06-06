91°
Latest Weather Blog
Deadly shooting reported off Plank Road Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road.
The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Oswego Street, just east of Plank Road. Source said a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down roads...
-
LSU fans excited by upward trending baseball team
-
Rising gas prices affecting travel plans and businesses
-
Few residents turn out for panel aimed at reducing gun violence across...
-
Families search for baby formula continues