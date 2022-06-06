91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly shooting reported off Plank Road Monday afternoon

1 hour 29 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, June 06 2022 Jun 6, 2022 June 06, 2022 12:39 PM June 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Oswego Street, just east of Plank Road. Source said a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending News

This is a developing story.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days