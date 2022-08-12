85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway

Friday, August 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning. 

Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed. 

Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the I-12 on-ramp at Drusilla Lane. 

No other details related to the crash were immediately available. This is a developing story. 

