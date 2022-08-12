85°
Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning.
Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed.
Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the I-12 on-ramp at Drusilla Lane.
No other details related to the crash were immediately available. This is a developing story.
