Deadline to apply for Sun Bucks EBT program for low-income students is Friday

BATON ROUGE — Those looking to apply for EBT funds for low-income families with school-age children through the state's Sun Bucks program have until Friday before applications close.

According to the state Department of Children and Family Services, the Sun Bucks application period that opened on Aug. 19 closes Friday.

The EBT Sun Bucks program provides grocery-buying funds for students while schools are closed. Each student who qualifies will receive a $120 payment.