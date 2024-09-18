91°
Latest Weather Blog
Deadline to apply for Sun Bucks EBT program for low-income students is Friday
BATON ROUGE — Those looking to apply for EBT funds for low-income families with school-age children through the state's Sun Bucks program have until Friday before applications close.
According to the state Department of Children and Family Services, the Sun Bucks application period that opened on Aug. 19 closes Friday.
The EBT Sun Bucks program provides grocery-buying funds for students while schools are closed. Each student who qualifies will receive a $120 payment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Raising Cane's holding fundraiser Wednesday to support Make-a-Wish
-
State Attorney General rappels down Baton Rouge high rise in Boy Scouts...
-
Two men, woman arrested in drug raid yielding nearly three pounds of...
-
Middle school student arrested in Livingston Parish after reportedly bringing handgun to...
-
The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative in Baton Rouge for 13th...
Sports Video
-
Zheng to play in Champions Tour event
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 2
-
Southern's defense looking to improve after being exposed by Jackson State
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...