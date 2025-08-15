'Dead zone' in Gulf smaller than estimates predicted for June 2025, could mean improvement for fishing

BATON ROUGE - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-supported scientists recently announced that data reveal this year’s Gulf hypoxia, known as the dead zone, is 21% smaller than estimates predicted for June 2025. This is the 15th smallest measurement on record.

The goal of reducing the dead zone has been a joint effort by many, and therefore it is difficult to determine how much contribution or impact any one organization has had on this reduction.

The LSU AgCenter has undertaken a range of projects—both preventive and restorative—aimed at reducing the impact of agriculture on the spread of the dead zone.

Essential nutrients, such as nitrogen, are added to fields in the form of fertilizers to help crops grow and produce high yields. However, these same nutrients can cause problems when they leave the farm through runoff and erosion, eventually entering bodies of water.

The Gulf is one of the major bodies of water affected by these high nutrient levels.

Hypoxia is associated with harmful algal blooms, which release toxins that can cause illness in animals and humans, as well as decrease oxygen levels in the water, killing marine life.

This has negative impacts not only on Louisiana but also on many areas near affected coastlines on a global scale.

One of the AgCenter projects aimed at helping to reduce hypoxia is the Best Management Practices on Model Farms project, which is funded by a Patrick F. Taylor Foundation grant.

Brenda Tubaña is an LSU AgCenter soil fertility expert and the lead scientist of the project.

“The Patrick Taylor’s Model Farms project demonstrates and promotes preventive actions in reducing losses of sediments and nutrients to bodies of water through soil health restoration and efficient agricultural inputs usage,” said Tubaña. “The project also highlights the value of the cooperating growers of these model farms in expanding the adoption of these practices. It is gratifying to be part of this team.”

The project includes four model farms and two research stations in Louisiana, where trials are conducted to find the most effective and practical ways for farmers to implement conservation practices on their farms.

It serves as a space for testing emerging innovative technologies, producing data-driven results and supporting outreach efforts to educate the public on new developments in the agriculture industry.

“Many agencies and institutions have dedicated programs that were designed to reduce the amounts of sediments and nutrients leaving agricultural landscape, consisting of a diversity of tasks but a goal that transcends federal and state agencies including many members of EPA’s Hypoxia Task Force,” Tubaña said. “The smaller size of the dead zone than expected this year is a good sign that this concerted effort is starting to bring in results.”

For more information about the Taylor grant, visit www.LSUAgCenter.com/taylorgrant.