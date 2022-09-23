Latest Weather Blog
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school.
The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
Karla Johnson, the current principal at Capitol Elementary, will also serve as principal at Capitol Middle, according to a release from the school district.
The school system said the reassignment was not related to the fight on Sept. 10 but could not explain what prompted the change.
"A 'decision-made' date is a personnel matter and can't be released," the district said.
A community meeting will be held at Capitol Middle School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m.
