Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet

BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning.

The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated.

Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five students are being considered for expulsion, and those hearings will begin next week.

The school board says they've opened an internal investigation into the fight.