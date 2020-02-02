64°
Dave Aranda and family send a special thank you message to LSU in newspaper ad

Sunday, February 02 2020
Source: The Advocate
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Three days after LSU won the 2020 National Championship former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda took the head coach position at Baylor University.

On Super Bowl Sunday many LSU fans got to read the thank you message Aranda and his family put in the Advocate.

The Aranda family thanked LSU, the Baton Rouge community, and Louisiana for an amazing four years.

Dave especially thanked LSU for the opportunity to coach for the Tigers and an "experience like no other."

The message read the following: 

              

