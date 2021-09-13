Daughter of LSU running backs coach passed away, school says

78°
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who is also the child of a Tigers football coach passed away Monday morning.

Kevione Faulk, 19, was an LSU student, a student worker for LSU football and the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk. The LSU Athletics Department released a statement Monday afternoon confirming her passing.

