Daughter of LSU running backs coach passed away, school says
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who is also the child of a Tigers football coach passed away Monday morning.
Kevione Faulk, 19, was an LSU student, a student worker for LSU football and the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk. The LSU Athletics Department released a statement Monday afternoon confirming her passing.
